Bucknell begins fall '21 with record enrollment, new academic building

Thousands of college students returned to Bucknell University as the fall 2021 semester begins Monday.
Bucknell returned focus to in-person education amid the evolving novel coronavirus pandemic, shifting away from remote studies as a universal option.
With that comes mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19 for students barring those with medical exceptions. Staff on campus are encouraged, not required to be vaccinated. Anyone studying or working at Bucknell who isn’t fully vaccinated is subject to routine testing.
The appetite for an in-person experience is obvious. With 3,810 students, enrollment was never larger at Bucknell as it begins its 176th academic year. Its incoming class of 2025 is its largest, too, with 1,031 first-year students.
“We didn’t see as many students who committed to coming to Bucknell change their minds over the summer,” said Kevin Mathes, dean of admissions. “Bucknell committed to an in-person experience and I think students had a longing for that.”
“With three colleges at Bucknell,” Mathes said of Arts & Sciences, Engineering and the Freeman College of Management, “we hit or exceeded enrollment for each one.”
Diana Wallet felt that longing. The senior biomedical engineering student was front and center Wednesday helping first-year students move into campus housing.
Wallet felt lucky to have in-person classes last year, she said, but the experience was limited through social distancing and others studying virtually. Group work in engineering is vital and there wasn’t much of that last year, she said.
“For my last year, all I want is to go back to classes, to see all of my classmates and I’m so excited,” Wallet said. “Being able to work on a problem together instead of having to sit 6 feet apart would be amazing.”
Jonathan Searcy, a returning junior and member of the football team, noted how COVID-19 precautions didn’t allow for a spirited move-in day last year. There was a sense that despite being on campus, a feeling of community was missing.
“I’m definitely hoping for a full year. I think everything’s back to normal for the most part except maybe some masking,” he said.
Holmes Hall opens
Freeman College of Management is Bucknell’s newest college. After being based in the oldest building on campus, Taylor Hall, it moves to a brand new home.
Holmes Hall opens this fall at Coleman Hall Drive and South Campus Drive. It’s named in recognition of the commitments by Bucknell graduates Steve Holmes, a trustee, and his wife, Bonnie Bencsko Holmes. Both are members of the Class of 1979.
University trustees approved the building in 2019 at an estimated cost of $49.6 million. Construction began later that year. Final finishing touches were still underway this week.
Freeman College of Management will share the 78,500-square foot building — the only building on campus with a curved shape — with the Department of Art & Art History. It features nearly 20 new classrooms, labs and studios.
Raquel Alexander, dean of the Freeman College of Management, noted the varied spaces meant for collaboration between the business and art disciplines. Spaces like ground-floor and third-floor patios, an auditorium, exhibition spaces and central atrium.
“The theme of the building is collaboration and connection,” Alexander said. “The classrooms and the learning spaces are really designed with collaboration in mind.”
Much of the furniture is on wheels to allow students to pull together in groups. Classrooms are oriented in such a way to have students facing each other parliament-style. Several rooms will be available for students to reserve and work in teams on projects.
Freeman College of Management graduated its first class last year. It’s the only accredited business school in the Northeast affiliated with a top-ranked liberal arts school, Alexander said. The entire top floor of Holmes Hall will be an “innovation hub” to bring disciplines of art and business together.
“So many artists are entrepreneurs,” Alexander said. “We think there’s a lot of opportunity to do some neat things.”