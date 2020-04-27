Bucknell University will cancel its scheduled tuition increase for the 2020-21 academic year, university president John Bravman said in an email to faculty and staff.
In a letter posted to the school's website, Bravman said Bucknell is "canceling the 3.5% tuition increase announced in February. This applies to all new and continuing students. We hope that this will help you complete your degree while you continue to enjoy all of the benefits of a Bucknell education. Please note that this rollback applies to tuition; room and board will remain at their announced levels."
Bucknell is finishing the spring semester with remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The university has rescheduled its May graduation until July.
"Like many other colleges and universities, Bucknell has been affected financially by the pandemic, and we’ve already taken a range of steps to control our costs," Bravman wrote. "We are also keenly aware of the financial impact COVID-19 on you and your family."