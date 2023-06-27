The Bucknell Center for Sustainability & Environment is helping to inform revitalization efforts that will imbue new life into local communities.
Two such communities are the anthracite towns of Kulpmont and Shamokin. These areas have seen economic and social deterioration associated with the decline of the mining industry which has resulted in the appearance of vacant lots.
Matt McMullen, a senior geography major at Bucknell and place studies research intern with the Bucknell Center for Sustainability & Environment, is working with the local communities to transform these vacant lots as “pocket parks” — small sections of land located in an urban area which has been transformed with grass, plants, and flowers for public leisure.
McMullen said a benefit to having these green spaces in centralized locations is the added accessibility boost.
“Anyone can use the park and that’s really what it’s all about,” he said.
McMullen said “pocket parks” may serve as a community asset because they offer residents a place to decompress and assist in bridging the disconnect between community members by offering a place to come together and socialize.
McMullen explained how these parks are a necessary means to address potential concerns to public safety.
“It’s so much more ideal than just having a lot sit,” said McMullen, “because as I’ve read and seen in these towns, these lots can provide a hub for illegal activity. There’s poor lighting and they aren’t maintained properly. Some can even be considered brownfields which are highly contaminated especially from the previous coal or industrial history.”
Although the Shamokin location had no access to running water or electricity, McMullen reimagined the space with solar lights and rain collectors.
The Shamokin Community Garden Group, whom McMullen collaborated with also shared their idea of having a three-level structure, to account for the existing community garden but also allow for other additions such as seating that might improve residents' health and well-being.
Because the Kulpmont lot had more space, it had very different needs. Kulpmont City Councilman Steve Motyka liked the idea of incorporating a water feature like a fountain. There is also a bare brick wall adjacent to the park which Motyka thought could be covered with a mural.
McMullen also sent the communities surveys asking people their thoughts on the town, what they thought of the current revitalization efforts and amenity and plant options that they might want to see in the park.
McMullen said community feedback was essential to the planning process.
“In one example from Kulpmont, somebody wrote about having a monarch waystation, where they could have educational and informational posts about native plants and wildlife,” he said. “That might be a good addition and that is something we might not have thought of without that input.”
McMullen also expressed how change hinges upon community collaboration.
“These parks aren’t the end all, be all of revitalization efforts,” he said. “It takes time and collaboration with these groups and local government. Government can be kind of slow, but I just feel like they stand as a small step in the right direction. Small steps lead to greater steps and greater steps will eventually lead to change.”
Shaunna Barnhart, the Bucknell Center for Sustainability and Environment’s place studies director, agreed community engagement as being crucial to the success of revitalization efforts.
“People want to work together for a common goal,” Barnhart said. "They might have different motivations for wanting to get to that end goal, but in the end people want thriving communities and so you can work with a broad spectrum of groups, partners and organizations to work toward those common goals.”