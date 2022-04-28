WHITE SPRINGS — A group of more than 20 students and people interested in colonial architecture visited and toured One Barn Farm, in White Springs on Thursday. The focus of everyone's attention was one of the most sumptuous historic homes in the Valley, a 250-year old stone house, Barber Mansion, which lies on the farm's property.
One Farm Owner Thom Rippon welcomed members of Bucknell University's Institute of Lifelong Learning program on a two-hour "learning" tour that focuses on architecturally interesting buildings in the area.
Bill Brobst was the lead instructor of the program, and noted that the Barber Mansion dates back to the mid-to-late 1700s and is a great example of colonial architecture. It was influenced by the styles of the times.
"This is what we are going to call uncommon vernacular architecture," said Brobst. "And that means the materials, the craftsmanship, the labor, the inspiration for the house has really sort of sprung out of the ground."
Here in Central Pennsylvania, Brobst continued, "we were behind the times in terms of adoption of styles that came in from the seaboard areas, such as the later colonial style or Georgian style, which had been transported from England. And eventually made its way up here. The outside of the house more of less harkens back to the federal period — the original American style that arose from 1780 to 1820."
This part of the country was on the frontier back then, the latter part of the 18th century. "Someone like the Barber family, who came up from southeastern Pennsylvania brought a level of style and sophistication with them, which is evidenced in this house to the highest degree," Brobst explained.
This house was built literally from the ground. The limestone on which this house sets.
"No architects were involved in this house," Brobst said. The carpenters worked primarily out of what are called pattern books, that showed all the different devices that were available to builders at the time. "In this house, that work is exemplified to the highest degree."
"The stone house is gorgeous. This is one of the most spectacular stone houses in the Buffalo Valley," said Chris Macneal, an architectural historian. "This house was really intriguing to me because the Barber's were Quakers and this was not a friendly area to Quakers. But the family did well here and owned several farms. Robert Barber was a fourth-generation American and started out in Philadelphia. They were well-established and wealthy. They bought property here when it opened for settlement."
The interior of the house is equally extraordinary.
Rippon has spared no detail. Open the front door and a visitor's eyes are agape at a beautifully restored spiral staircase and side rooms.
As a history buff, Rippon has studied the history of the house and sought to retain its finer aspects.