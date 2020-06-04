Bucknell University postponed the school's already delayed commencement until 2021, university officials announced Thursday.
University officials had previously announced the postponement of May's ceremony until July 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Bucknell will provide a "video celebration on July 19 to honor the Class of 2020 graduates," before an on-campus event next spring.
Also on Thursday, the state Department of Health announced another 10 COVID-19 cases in the Valley, including six in Snyder County and the 200th overall case in Northumberland County.
In an email to the 2020 graduates announcing the decision, Bucknell President John Bravman wrote that over the past month, administrators made exhaustive efforts to “avoid this unwanted outcome.”
“The Commencement Committee explored several alternative scenarios that would have possibly allowed us to honor you here on campus; however, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has prohibited all gatherings of more than 250 people for the duration of the statewide reopening process,” Bravman wrote. “With no assurances that this directive will be lifted by mid-July, coupled with restrictions that limit capacities for lodging and event spaces, we made the exceedingly difficult decision to cancel our in-person celebration."
Bravman said university leaders are committed to reuniting the Class of 2020 for commencement next spring.
“When the current crisis subsides and it is deemed safe to resume large, in-person gatherings and events under the advisement of government and public health authorities, we will share the new date and details,” he wrote. “Ideally, this event would take place the weekend in between Commencement for the Class of 2021 and Reunion 2021, subject to changes in the academic calendar.”
State parks
The phased-in reopening of state parks and forest facilities continues across the state today.
Facilities in 19 state parks will be reopening as the following counties move from the red to yellow phases of the state’s phased reopening plan: Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton and Philadelphia.
Capacity at beaches and pools will be limited to 50 percent of the normal facility capacity. Mitigation measures will be in place, including restricting visitor parking, controlling facility access, social distancing and the wearing of face masks when not in the water. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance remains in effect.
All nine marinas in state parks are open. Shoreline mooring sites at all state parks also are open. In addition, three public golf courses in Caledonia and Evansburg state parks and Michaux State Forest are authorized to be open to the public. These golf courses are operated by private concessions.
Boat concessions in yellow phase counties are permitted to be open, but in some cases are not. State parks should be called directly for more information about marinas and boat concessions.
New cases
Ten new COVID-19 cases in the Valley were among the 537 additional cases the state Department of Health announced on Thursday.
State health officials confirmed another 75 deaths related to the novel coronavirus, pushing the statewide total to 5,817. Two-thirds of the state's deaths have been tied to more than 600 nursing or personal care homes in Pennsylvania.
Thursday's data pushed the statewide case total to 73,942.
Of the total of confirmed cases, the state Department of Health estimates 69 percent of those patients have recovered. According to the DOH, individuals who have recovered are "determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered."
Montour County had no new cases confirmed on Thursday. Snyder County had six — its largest one-day increase since the state began tracking data. Northumberland and Union counties both had two new cases.
There have now been 370 cases in the Valley since the state began tracking data in early March: 201 in Northumberland County, 65 in Union, 53 in Montour and 51 in Snyder. There were no deaths locally.
Snyder and Montour counties are already in Gov. Tom Wolf's green phase of reopening, while Northumberland and Union counties are scheduled to remain in yellow through at least June 12.
Statewide, there are now 1,174 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 including 257 on ventilators. There are four patients in Montour County on ventilators.
In nursing and personal care homes across the state, there are 15,848 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,740 cases among employees, for a total of 18,588 at 613 distinct facilities. Out of the state's total deaths, 3,895 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,601 of total cases are in health care workers.
There are 416,942 patients who have tested negative to date.