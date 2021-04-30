Mary Kate Stefanowicz scored with less than 30 seconds left in double overtime to give the Bucknell field hockey team a 2-1 victory over VCU in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on Friday afternoon.
Here’s a look at the goal that gave us our first NCAA Tournament victory! #rayBucknell 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/ssYPIMGf0B— Bucknell FieldHockey (@Bucknell_FH) April 30, 2021
The Bison, making their first ever appearance in the national tournament, rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit. Stefanowicz scored off a penalty corner for the Bison in the final minute of overtime. She also got the Bison on the board early in the second half after BU fell behind in opening half.
Bucknell, which started the season 0-3, has won six in a row, all by one goal and the last two in overtime.
The Bison will take on second-seeded Michigan on Sunday in the second round.