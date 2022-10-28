LEWISBURG — In addition to two weeks off at the end of December through New Year's Day, Bucknell employees will have a full week off for Thanksgiving.
On Tuesday, university President John Bravman announced that university offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21 and 22, along with the traditional Wednesday, Thursday and Friday closing. The change is part of the university's initiative to become a premier employer in the region.
The university had previously announced the two-week winter break.
“The permanent addition of a two-week winter break, announced in that speech, was so well received that I wanted to expand it — because you deserve it,” he wrote Tuesday. “We will continue to strengthen our benefits package to further distinguish Bucknell from other area employers and to help us attract and retain the most talented professionals in an increasingly competitive market.”
Bucknell provides time off for eight national holidays: Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day and Labor Day, in addition to Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day. Staff members also receive a floating holiday on January 1 of each year to take on the day of their choosing.
— The Daily Item