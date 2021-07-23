Staff reports
A year ago, Tanisha Williams’ hashtag #BlackBotanistsWeek went viral. Now, the Burpee Postdoctoral Fellow in Botany at Bucknell wants to go global.
Williams’ social media campaign began last summer in the wake of a racial incident involving a Black man birdwatching in Central Park. Williams took to Twitter to explore interest in starting a #BlackBotanistsWeek.
Eleven people responded to the initial tweet by Williams. So she founded a #BlackBotanistsWeek initiative that eventually reached more than 200,000 people and received international exposure. On Thursday night, Williams was named the 2021 Peter Raven Award recipient by the American Society of Plant Taxonomists, an award presented to a plant scientist who has made “exceptional outreach efforts to nonscientists.” It is considered the society’s most prestigious recognition of achievement in international science communication.
The award is named for botanist Peter Raven, president emeritus of the Missouri Botanical Garden. Bucknell is the first institution to have two individuals receive the award. Bucknell Biology profession Chris Martine won the honor in 2018. Williams supports Martine’s lab and research at BU.
“The award is all about having this lifelong commitment and curiosity around botany and plants. But also, it’s about not just keeping that to yourself or confining it to the classroom, but doing outreach where you’re talking to the public and different outlets about how cool plants are,” Williams said. “This award highlights people who take that message of how cool plants are out to the public, so I definitely think #BlackBotanistsWeek helped in that regard, but I’ve also been doing this outreach work for a very long time.”
Williams wants to push the effort forward next week, seeking global participation in #BlackBotanistsWeek2021. It runs from July 26–31 and Williams said she has already received interest from several international universities and botanical gardens, including two from South Africa.
“Last year we felt like we got a lot of amazing participation, but mainly on the U.S. side, and so we’re really looking outward,” Williams said. “We’re going to have a Global Botany Day where we’ll call on all of those botanists outside the U.S. to participate in our week, in addition to days about crops, house plants and other subjects. We’re bringing in Black botanists from around the world to educate us about different plants, as well as to highlight some of the interesting plants where they are.”
Five Bucknell undergraduates, co-mentored by Martine and Williams, were presented with a slate of highly selective research-related awards in the plant sciences during the Annual Botany Conference this week.
The Botanical Society of America (BSA) chose Anais Barnes, Jeff Heim and Claire Marino as three of the 12 winners of the 2021 Undergraduate Student Research Award, a student grants program requiring a proposal and letter of support. The award to Heim helped him complete his senior project, while the awards to Barnes and Marino will support their work as Bucknell summer research fellows.
The BSA also selected Heim, cell biology/biochemistry, Jonathan Hayes, biology, and Heather Wetreich, biology, for its Young Botanist Awards, which recognize outstanding graduating seniors in the plant sciences. Hayes, of Mifflinburg, was also selected for the Undergraduate Research Prize, the ASPT’s annual recognition of an outstanding and independent research project in the field of plant systematics. Hayes’ honors thesis on using population genetics to assess the conservation status of a rare Pennsylvania grass called river oats is being prepared for publication.
“What an incredible outcome for our students,” Martine said. “It’s been a really tough year for student research, with most of their work happening remotely or under strict COVID-19 safety protocols. But these awards are a clear indication of their persistence, talents and grit. Dr. Williams and I couldn’t be more proud.”