The Daily Item
A fraternity house at Bucknell University is being named after one of its alums this weekend.
Tom Deans, former owner of Thomas R. Deans & Associates, planning and preservation consultancy, in Milton, is being honored by having his fraternity chapter house, Phi Lambda Theta of Chi Phi, named after him. The private ceremony will be on Oct. 2, during Bucknell’s annual Homecoming weekend.
Phi Lambda Theta was a local fraternity founded in 1924. After WWII, Phi Lambda Theta became the first inter-racial, non-sectarian fraternity at Bucknell and one of the first in the United States, according to a release announcing the honor.
“You have to understand that our fraternity is unique in that we aspire to be a melting pot,” Deans said, pointing out how, after WWII a small group, including Jewish, Black and white men, “decided they wanted to create a new fraternity based on equality for all men. and there would be no hazing. Those were big steps then.”
Deans taught English at Milton, Mifflinburg, and in Great Neck South, Long Island, N.Y. His wife, Gail Deans, was a Warrior Run High School language arts teacher with 40 years of service to the district.
Deans worked as a grant writer for Geisinger Medical Center. For many years he owned Thomas R. Deans & Associates, a planning and preservation consultancy, and was an investor and organizer for downtown revitalization in Milton. He started the statewide Pennsylvania Preservation Organization and created the Bloomsburg Revitalization strategy and manual for improvement. He started and was president for 10 years of the North Central Pennsylvania Historical Association. He also coached Little League for six years.
For more than 30 years, the fraternity has hosted a Diversity Lectureship on issues of multiculturalism at Bucknell.
“There is no doubt that these efforts have brought an awareness to thousands of people of the importance of judging people ‘by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin,’” Harley Bennett, a 1964 BU alum and founder of Bennett Avionics said. “It is no exaggeration to say that Tom and PLT were way ahead of their time when we consider that we are still dealing with these issues today.”
In 1984, after an extensive search spearheaded by Deans to find a national fraternity that would agree to PLT’s ideals of inter-racialism, non-sectarianism, and a policy of no hazing, a very successful affiliation with the Chi Phi National was achieved.
“Over decades of great successes, high achievements, and uncommon fraternal experiences, Tom provided the common thread for the amazing tapestry known as the Phi Lambda Theta chapter of Chi Phi,” said 1986 graduate John Giannetti, Jr.Chapter Alpha in 1984 and former Maryland State Senator. “For all of our successes, all of our great achievements, and all of the things that we held dear as members of the Fraternity, Tom was there as the common bond between the past and the present.”