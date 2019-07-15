Bucknell grad granted Fullbright scholarship

Generational ties to the coal industry led recent Bucknell graduate Tyler Candelora to explore and research the industry anchored in the hills around his Coal Township home.
Candelora's grandfather, Peter Murphy, was an Irish coal miner who died of black lung. Tyler's father, David, owned a coal delivery truck.
Because of those ties, Candelora spent part of his time at Bucknell researching the history — studying monuments and memorials in central Pennsylvania’s anthracite coal region, then the region’s historical coal mining accidents, and now coal towns outside the U.S. He will continue that research in Argentina next March, when he will begin work as an English teaching assistant as the recipient of a Fulbright U.S. Student Program grant.
Administered by the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, these awards send U.S. citizens abroad for an academic year to research, teach or study. About 8,000 scholarships are awarded each year through the competitive fellowship program.
“Because the teaching load is roughly 25 hours per week, they [Fulbright program administrators] propose that you do something else — and that can be working with a non-profit, taking classes, or a small research project,” said Candelora, who majored in comparative humanities and Spanish. “So I proposed that I would take classes to prepare for graduate school and that I would also be interested in doing some research on coal mining areas in Argentina. There are just a few, but I found some cities that I thought may be interesting.”
As part of his Fulbright teaching grant, Candelora also hopes to create a conversational English coffee hour at the school where he’s assigned.