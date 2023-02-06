Bucknell University alum and Pennsylvania native Richard Johnson and his new company, Own Your Own, are hosting a $1 million restaurant competition, the winner of which gets to build and run their dream restaurant in Burgaw, North Carolina.
Johnson was born in Danville and is the founder of HotJobs.com.
He started his new company to continue his lifelong commitment to helping people find jobs, while also investing in the revitalization of the small town of Burgaw. Through this model, Own Your Own hopes to bring similar opportunities to other locations.
The restaurant competition is open to anyone 18 and older. Taylor Wilhelm-Kork, the company’s business manager, said that some restaurant or business experience is preferred, but not required to apply.
Throughout the competition, participants will face various challenges that will test not only their cooking skills, but also their business, people and management skills. “We are really looking for someone who can not only cook, but also run a successful restaurant in the town,” Wilhelm-Kork said.
Four judges will preside over the challenges, two of which, Dean Neff and Keith Rhodes, were recently nominated for the James Beard Award. This award recognizes individuals with accomplishments in culinary fields, according to the James Beard Foundation website.
Wilhelm-Kork said that selected applicants will travel to Burgaw to compete. “We are hoping to set up tents in the town square for competitors to cook a signature dish for town residents to help judge,” she said.
From there, the competition will continue on to other rounds where various entrepreneurial skills will be tested.
Burgaw is the perfect town to run a business, Johnson said in a press release. “Burgaw is a great representation of small-town America,” he said. “It’s got everything going for it, but it just needs a spark. You can go swimming in the ocean or see a great concert all 30 minutes from downtown Burgaw.”
The winner of the competition will have the opportunity to build their dream restaurant in Burgaw with a budget of up to $1 million. After construction, the winner will get to run their very own restaurant.
Own Your Own will be accepting applications for the competition until March 31. The nationwide event has already received 200 applications from 23 states, including two from Pennsylvania.
The company is currently working on touching base with individuals who have already applied.
“We have very open communication, so any applicants can reach out if they have questions,” Wilhelm-Kork said. “We have been sending out emails to those who have applied to keep them all updated.”
To apply for the competition, visit ownyourown.com/apply. For more information on the competition visit ownyourown.com or email press@ownyourown.com. To stay up to date on the event, follow Own Your Own on Facebook or on Instagram.