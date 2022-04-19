LEWISBURG — This year's prestigious Fasano Memorial Lecture will be delivered by Dr. Marty Makary, a Danville and Bucknell graduate.
Makary, a public health researcher and best-selling author, will lecture on modern medicine's transparency revolution. Makary is leading efforts to improve the health of populations and focuses on the “re-design of health care” to make it more reliable, more holistic and more coordinated. He leads national efforts to cut the waste in the system and lower healthcare costs for everyday businesses and consumers.
The Fasano Memorial Lecture is Wednesday, May 25, 7 p.m. at the Campus Theatre, 412 Market St., Lewisburg. The lecture is free and open to the public. This lecture is held annually in memory of Charles P. Fasano, one of the co-founders of Family Practice Center, which currently has 40 practice sites throughout Central Pennsylvania.