LEWISBURG — Trick-or-treating is a few days away and if the local parades that have littered the Valley for the last week weren’t enough indication of Halloween’s approach, certainly the annual holiday show by Bucknell’s Chemistry Club does the trick.
The annual show made its in-person return Tuesday at the university’s McDonnel amphitheater after two years.
Families brought their young children out to Tuesday night’s event. Some kids were dressed in Halloween costumes while others were dressed as junior scientists. Ahead of the high-profile show, kids were able to visit activity tables with different experiments including invisible ink, dry ice bubbles, Frankenstein’s hand, and others.
The interactive tables were busy with excited kids doing activities while waiting for the main event which featured a host of experiments some old and some new.
“It’s not just about learning science, but sharing and communicating the science,” Bucknell chemistry professor David Rovynyak, the faculty coordinator of the event said. “I love seeing our students interact with the kids, sharing science.”
For BU senior April Hurlock, the return of the show came at the right time.
After participating in the show as a freshman, Hurlock, now the president of the university’s science club, was glad to have a more behind-the-scenes approach to the show.
“It’s so nice to have it back,” she said. “The first year, I was helping out, doing more of the demonstrations. Now it’s nice to be planning it and seeing it come to fruition once more before I leave. It’s great to be involved with the hands-on planning and all the science that goes into it.
Tia Stahl visited the event from New Columbia with her son, Maxwell, who said he wants to be a paleontologist.
“I’m really excited that it’s going back on,” Stahl said. “He’s really interested in math and science in school, so we want to be as encouraging as we can with things like this.”
Mason Grobes, 7, of Lewisburg, drew a pumpkin before the show, because “it’s Halloween,” and his mother, Jamie, was glad to see the event return.
“They haven’t been able to have it for a few years and he was too young to enjoy it before,” Jamie Grobes said. “We’ve been waiting for quite some time and now he’s the optimal age. It’s fun and keeps them entertained, but it is also educational.”
The education part is something that even impacts the members of the Bucknell Chemistry Club hosting the event. Hurlock said the club put hours of “blood, sweat and tears into getting ready for the show,” including some final adjustments this past weekend.
“We got a taste of it Sunday when some of the experiments didn’t work the way we expected,” she said. “So we adapted. That’s what science is all about.”