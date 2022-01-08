LEWISBURG — Anthony Morgan will be Bucknell University’s new chief of public safety following a nationwide search. His first day on campus will be Feb. 1.
Morgan brings 19 years of law enforcement experience to the university, most recently as chief of police for the past year at Humboldt State University in Arcata, Calif. Also a graduate of Northwestern School of Staff and Command, Morgan has been recognized by the International Association of Chiefs of Police for his work in communities. He also received awards from Mount Rainier after instituting significant police reforms there.
Morgan’s hiring follows a national search led by a team of Bucknell senior administrators, faculty and students in collaboration with Spelman Johnson, an executive search firm for education and social impact.
At Bucknell, Morgan will lead a university public safety department of 24 full-time staff composed of commissioned and armed police officers, communications officers, supervisors for traffic, safety and medical transportation, a parking coordinator and an administrative assistant.