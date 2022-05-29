I enjoyed being On the Scene for the Bucknell Institute of Lifelong Learning’s (BILL) spring reception at Fero Winery in Kelly Township on Sunday afternoon, May 15.
The reception was held in Fero’s event venue and the doors around the room were open to let in the sun. Some of the BILL students’ work was displayed in the doorways and on tables. The dreamcatchers were lovely as they reflected the sun.
I checked in and was warmly greeted by BILL coordinator, Heather Wolf. As I walked through the room, I spotted John and Genie Gerdes. Genie is the chair of the BILL Steering Committee.
Mary Beth Griffith, Judy Ellis, Steering Committee member Janice Butler, Farida Zaid, Allen and Joanne Schweinsberg, Betty Steffensen, John Peeler, Russ Wells, Judy Marvin, Wayne Livingston, Ann Longanbach, John Tonzetich, John Peeler, and Ann Beaver were circulating among the guests. People were very happy to spend time together again.
Adelyn and Mark Elliott were also making the rounds. Margaret Greaves arrived later in the afternoon. She had just gotten back from WVIA members’ day at Knoebels.
I found a seat at a table with a wonderful group: Mary Welker, Margaret Weirick, Wolfe Gunter, Jeanie Eckrod, and Nancy Craig. I had just seen Margaret a few days before at an event in Point Township where I was wearing my other hat.
It was a joy spending a few minutes with Ruth Burnham, former BILL coordinator. Ruth was with her husband, Wayne McDiffett. The couple traveled from their home in Colorado to visit and attend the reception. Ruth and Wayne surprised the guests by being on the scene.
The room had a spring look with blue, orange, and yellow table coverings, spring flowers, and decorative birdhouses on each table. Small pieces of blue glass added a festive touch along with silver- and gold-wrapped Hershey Kisses.
Light fare, perfect for a May afternoon, was available for the guests. Offerings included hummus and pita, assorted cheese and crackers, salsa, fresh veggies and dip, mixed fresh fruit, and a scrumptious array of desserts. Fero’s wide selection of wines were available for purchase. Guests could also have soft drinks, water, and lemonade at no charge.
I spoke with a group of three women and snapped their “pic.” I checked their name tags and realized that one of the group was Valerie Mike, who taught Spanish at Lewisburg High School. It was so nice to catch up with Valerie and meet the other two women — Jill Ghnassia and Susan Tonzetich.
I always enjoy talking with Joe Koletar and Bob Kallin. Bob is chair of the Development Committee, and Joe is a committee member.
Later in the afternoon, BILL coordinator Heather Wolf welcomed the guests and told them how nice it was to see them. She said, “Seeing your faces means the world to me.” This year, there were a record number of classes. Offerings included “Not Just for the Birds — The History and Pleasure of Birdhouses,” “The Devil Rais’d Amongst Us: The Salem Witch Trials,” “Women Flourishing as We Age,” and “Celestial Navigation.” Classes are a smorgasbord of learning.
Heather recognized the teachers, board members, students and staff and also recognized Ruth Burnham for being a founding member and past coordinator.
Genie Gerdes presented Heather with a beautiful birdhouse made especially for her with an engraved plaque thanking Heather for all of her work as BILL coordinator to a rousing round of applause.
Gary Sjoka was making the rounds and I was happy to spend a few minutes with him. It’s been ages. Gary told me that Sandy was home taking care of a baby lamb as lambing season was in full swing and he would be heading home shortly.
The wind was kicking up with an approaching storm as everyone began to leave. Before I headed home, I had a delightful conversation with Leona Martin and Mary Alice King. A lovely way to end a lovely afternoon.
I was dotted with raindrops as I headed to my car. I smiled and still felt the sunshine of a glorious afternoon, with gratitude to all who made the spring BILL reception a smashing success..
Until next time…
