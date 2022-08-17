LEWISBURG — The Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning (BILL) has 20 courses available this fall and registration began Monday.
The institute is also hosting four public presentations Course registration will continue until all seats are filled or classes begin.
Visit www.bucknell.edu/lifelonglearning to read about the program and policies, view the catalog and link to the membership and course registration site.
In addition to classes, the institute is also hosting four presentations this fall. These presentations are free and open to the public with current COVID precautions required.
On Aug. 25, Martha Verbrugge presents “Title IX Women’s Sports: Fifty Years of Progress and Problems” at noon. Register by Saturday using the online form: https://forms.gle/yLTe4CUW9QLoAGX87.
On Sept. 6, Dave Elton presents “What Were They Thinking? Failures in Civil Engineering” at noon. Register by Aug. 31 using the online form:
At noon on Thursday, Nov. 17, Vanessa Massaro presents “Do Algorithms Shape the Future or Create It? The case of criminal justice algorithms in Pennsylvania.
At 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, “The COVID-19 Pandemic’s Impact on the Arts,” a panel discussion with Bucknell University professionals is scheduled featuring Andrew Ciotola, program manager, Stadler Center for Poetry & Literary Arts; Kathryn Maguet, executive director, Weis Center for the Performing Arts; and Richard Rinehart, director, Samek Art Museum.