LEWISBURG — Commencement returns next spring to the Malesardi Quadrangle at Bucknell University for the first time in two years, and two separate graduating classes will get the chance to celebrate there.
The Class of 2020 is invited to return to campus on May 21 for in-person commencement at 10 a.m., Bucknell University President John Bravman announced Tuesday. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the university to move that class’s ceremonies online in July 2020.
Bucknell’s 172nd Commencement, celebrating the Class of 2022, is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 22, also on Malesardi Quadrangle.
In a survey sent earlier this year, members of Bucknell’s Class of 2020 indicated their preference for a traditional commencement ceremony, including a processional, remarks and the reading of names of graduates in attendance as they cross the stage.
Members of the Class of 2020 had their final semester on campus cut short in March 2020 as the pandemic emerged and Bucknell transitioned to remote education as a safety measure.
Visit www.bucknell.edu/life-bucknell/commencement for more information about commencement plans for both groups of graduates.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO