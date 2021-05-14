Bucknell University officials condemned a group of male students who tried to break into the school's LGBTQ-friendly and gender-neutral residence late Thursday night and have launched two investigations into the incident, including a review of the university's public safety response.
A letter to the campus community from University president John Bravman, Provost Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak and Associate Provost for Equity & Inclusive Excellence, and a separate letter sent from the Tower House residential advisor Tyler Luong allege a group of students attempted to enter Fran’s House — one of the university’s affinity houses were groups of like-minded students live together — and then harassed and intimidated residents late Thursday.
“We are both outraged and sorrowful that the residents endured this violation of the space that is so critically important to them as a community. These actions will not be tolerated,” the university’s response said.
According to the university, a group of students approached the house at 825 Fraternity Rd. and “allegedly harassed and intimidated the residents of Tower House while attempting to enter the building," according to the letter. “It is clear from multiple accounts that the students violated the physical space and, far more importantly, the residents' sense of place and security. Further, it is equally clear that Bucknell Public Safety's response to the incident was lacking in myriad ways.”
The incident could represent possible violations of the university’s Student Code of Conduct, the university leaders wrote.
The university said it will use outside entities to investigate the students’ conduct along with the response of public safety.
"We cannot erase the ugliness and subsequent trauma of last night's transgression against the students of Fran's House and, implicitly, many others, but we can commit to addressing it in a way that protects LGBTQ Bucknellians and better ensures their safety in the future,” Bravman, Mermann-Jozwiak and Young wrote.