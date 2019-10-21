Bucknell University’s student chapter of the American Chemical Society will host its fifth annual Halloween Chemistry Show at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 in the McDonnell Hall Amphitheatre. There is no cost for the event, but donations are welcome. The event was postponed from Oct. 22 due to the threat of inclement weather.
The show will feature favorite chemistry demonstrations such as puking pumpkins and fire-breathing pumpkins, in addition to some new experiments. Kids tables will be available starting at 6 p.m., which will feature making slime, non-Newtonian fluids, and dress like a scientist. Parking is available along Christy Mathewson Drive.