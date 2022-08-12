LEWISBURG — Friends of the Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning (BILL) has 20 courses available this fall and registration for these begins online Monday at 11 a.m.
Registration will continue until all seats are filled or classes begin. Visit www.bucknell.edu/lifelonglearning to read about the program and policies, view the catalog and link to the membership and course registration site.
In addition to classes, Bucknell is also hosting tow Lunch and Learn events.
These presentations are free and open to the public with current COVID precautions required.
On Aug. 25, Martha Verbrugge presents "Title IX Women's Sports: Fifty Years of Progress and Problems" at noon. Register by Aug. 20 using the online form: https://forms.gle/yLTe4CUW9QLoAGX87
On Sept. 6, Dave Elton presents "What Were They Thinking? Failures in Civil Engineering" at noon. Register by Aug. 31 using the online form: https://forms.gle/jE7m4MB3pYWBXVUHA