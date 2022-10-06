LEWISBURG — Administrators from Bucknell University and officials from Encore Renewable Energy of Burlington, Vermont, hosted a public dedication of the 1.76 peak megawatt solar array on Thursday.
The afternoon dedication celebrated the array's operation, which Bucknell officials say will supply up to 7 percent of the university’s electricity. The project is a culmination of four years of planning and construction. The array is located between the Bucknell Golf Club and Art Barn Complex off Smoketown Road in Lewisburg.
"It will move Bucknell a step closer to achieving its goal of carbon neutrality by 2030," said University President John Bravman, in his opening remarks.
“We are pleased to be partnering with Encore and Greenbacker (a company that provided funding) on this project, which will be a model for other organizations of how mid-scale solar power can expand cost-effective renewable energy in Pennsylvania.”
Besides achieving Bucknell sustainability goals, the project will enhance opportunities for renewable-energy focused teaching and research across multiple disciplines, Bravman explained.
It will additionally generate property tax revenues to East Buffalo Township, provide Bucknell with price certainty on energy rates for the next several decades, and strengthen the region’s commitment to the production and use of renewable energy, Bravman added.
“Completing this solar array has been a long process, requiring the efforts of numerous people,” said Jim Knight, Bucknell project manager and a East Buffalo Township supervisor.
“The clean, renewable energy it contributes to the grid will benefit both the University and the local community," Knight said.
The location for the array provides prime sun exposure and is not in close proximity to residential properties. The project consists of south-facing panels tilted at 25 to 30 degrees, with a maximum height of nine feet. The seven-acre array of panels are surrounded with an agricultural fence to ensure safety. The site has also been replanted with pollinator friendly vegetation between the panels to attract bees, butterflies and other species critical to future food security.
“This project is an example of how Bucknell is leading the way among academic institutions in both decarbonization as well as providing avenues for hands-on learning for students poised to enter the clean energy workforce,” added Chad Farrell, founder of Encore.