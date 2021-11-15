Getting into college today is as competitive and confusing as ever, and a Bucknell University podcast focused on the admission process has helped thousands navigate the minefield.
Bucknell University’s College Admissions Insider podcast was created a year ago. It’s designed to get admission process information into the hands of students and their families. Since debuting last year, there have been more than 15,000 downloads of one 26 the podcasts.
The podcast is hosted by Bryan Wendell, associate director of editorial content strategy, and Brooke Thames, communications writer. It comes out every other week to help “demystify the college admissions process for listeners,” according to a release from Bucknell.
”There are so many details to the college admissions process that it can feel a little overwhelming,” Wendell said. “But we also know that high school students and their families are incredibly busy. So we designed each episode to be less than 30 minutes long, giving listeners useful information in bite-size nuggets.”
The podcast isn’t just for students interested Bucknell, they said.
”This really is for anybody,” Thames said.
“The intent was to broaden the scope of admissions to make sure get as much information out there as possible.”
Topics covered a range of issues. Recent podcasts include “Making the Most of a Counselor Visit to Your High School,” and “Advice and Support for First-gen College Students and Their Families.”
Don’t know what generated interest is? There’s a podcast for that, one generated by a question from a mother in Massachusetts who reached out, Wendell said.
Some of the most popular episode topics to date have included: Inside the Mind of An Application Reader (Episode 4), Choosing a College without Visiting (Episode 1), Writing a Killer College Application Essay (Episode 5), What 9th and 10th Graders Can Do Now to Prepare to Apply (Episode 8), and Applying Undecided (Episode 3).
The podcast can be downloaded on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Overcast, Buzzsprout Embed Player and Google Podcasts.
Joined by guests that include Bucknell admissions experts, Wendell and Thames choose topics designed to be current and answer questions commonly received by the Office of Admissions. Thames said feedback helps fuel future podcasts.
”One of the most rewarding parts of working on the podcast is hearing from listeners,” Thames says. “It’s such a nice reminder that people are using what we’re sharing to enhance their college journeys.”
Wendell and Thames want to continue to dive into the most compelling admissions topics of the day — providing information families need, when they need it.
”We worried a little at first that the podcast would seem too nuanced — too in the weeds, but we were optimistic,” Wendell said.
“We quickly discovered that listeners really want all those specific details about college admissions. The people that listen are really dialed in. Admissions is so complicated and there are so many variables now. If you are looking to get a head start, this is helpful.”