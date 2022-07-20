Most Americans believe the economy is worse off than government-produced data say it is, according to a new Bucknell Institute for Public Policy (BIPP) national survey released this week.
The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index for June said inflation jumped to another 40-year high as prices increased 9.1 percent from a year earlier. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate remained at 3.6 percent according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The BIPP survey, released Wednesday, found that the majority of Americans believe those numbers underestimate the true extent of the problems
“In other words, the public thinks things are worse than the government says they are,” said Professor Chris Ellis, political science, co-director of BIPP. “Republicans are most likely to believe this, but a majority of independents and more than a third of Democrats think the same.”
The results of the survey don’t bode well for Democrats heading into November’s midterm elections, Ellis said.
The Bucknell poll, conducted by YouGov America, surveyed 1,500 people between June 13 and 23. It found that 59 percent of respondents thought official statistics underestimate the inflation rate, including 77 percent of Republicans, 63 percent of independents and 41 percent of Democrats. What’s more, 58 percent of respondents also thought the official statistics underestimate the rate of unemployment.
“People who vote on the economy don't just vote based on data," Ellis noted. "They vote on their experience and perceptions, and the public sees a deteriorating economy that’s worse than what the data suggests that it is.”
"During our telephone town hall on Monday," said U.S. Congressman Fred Keller, R-12, Kreamer, "one of the top concerns we heard about was the economy. Rightly so, Pennsylvanians are skeptical of President Biden’s handling of inflation."
One year ago, Keller continued, 'President Biden told the American people that inflation was transitory. But working families are still paying more for everything from gas to groceries. This administration’s assault on American energy and big government policies are driving prices sky high. We are $31 trillion in debt and the only way to break this cycle and restore faith in our economy is by investing in American energy production and turning off the spigot of endless spending in Washington.”
A third of all respondents to the BPP survey thought the official statistic accurately captured inflation — 49 percent of Democrats, 31 percent of independents and 20 percent of Republicans. Slightly more, 36 percent, thought the official statistic accurately captured unemployment — 49 percent Democrat, 37 percent independent and 23 percent Republican.
“People don’t see everything related to inflation as the president’s fault: supply chain issues are what people think is the most to blame for rising inflation,” Ellis said. "But to the extent politics matters, lots of swing voters see government spending as a main culprit.”
Less than half of respondents, 46 percent, saw “changes in the economy outside of anyone’s control” as being a very important or important factor.