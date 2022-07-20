Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.