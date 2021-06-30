There is substantial support among Americans for universal voter ID laws but other election reforms are either unpopular or supported along party lines, according to a new national survey from the Bucknell Institute for Public Policy (BIPP).
The survey of 1,000 respondents across the nation, also supports terms for Supreme Court justices rather than life appointments.
Approximately 65% of respondents support requiring all citizens to show a valid ID in order to vote, while 21% oppose and 15% neither support nor oppose such a requirement. The same number s— 65% — were also in favor of having Supreme Court justices serve for 15-year terms rather than be appointed for life, compared to 20% who oppose term appointments and 16% who have no opinion. Responses to both questions largely broke along party lines, with 96% of Republicans vs. 42% of Democrats supporting the voter ID requirement and 80% Democrats and 42% of Republicans supporting term appointments for Supreme Court justices.
“Universal voter ID has pretty consistent majority support across all kinds of demographic categories: white, Black and Hispanic; young, middle-age and old; and across all categories of income distribution,” said Chris Ellis, at Bucknell professor of political science and co-director of BIPP and director of the Bucknell Survey Research Laboratory.
In the wake of two recent presidential elections in which the popular-vote winner did not win the Electoral College (2000, 2016), the question of abolishing the Electoral College and replacing it with a national popular vote system also received majority support at 51% overall, with 36% who oppose the idea. The survey revealed that 80% of Democrats supported the idea compared to 40% of Republicans, an outcome the researchers anticipated since both popular vote winners who lost the White House were Democratic candidates.
Other election-reform proposals were less popular. Just 19% of respondents supported allowing 16- and 17-year-olds the right to vote, while 15% supported raising the age required to legally vote to 25. The idea of weighting the votes of young Americans (those under 35) more heavily than older Americans (those over 65) received even lower support at 9%, while only 5% supported giving extra votes in national elections to parents based on the number of children that they have.
“Changes to tinker with who gets to vote and how voters are counted and/or weighted are very unpopular,” Ellis says. “The public’s appetite for truly radical changes in the electoral system is very low.”
The survey also found that Americans are more supportive of Puerto Rico statehood (46%) than District of Columbia statehood (42%), and 40% of respondents supported eliminating the filibuster, including 65% of Democrats compared with 9% of Republicans.