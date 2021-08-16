The Taliban's sprint across Afghanistan in the past week has been decades in the making, but that doesn't excuse the botched exit policy of the current U.S. administration, according to a local professor and a veteran who served in the war-torn nation.
Lawmakers said the immediate focus must be on evacuations of Americans and allies from the chaos the world witnessed Monday in Kabul.
President Joe Biden said Monday he stands behind his decision to withdraw American troops, which brought to an end nearly two decades of American involvement.
"The policy was doomed to failure from the beginning, and completely ignorant of the history of foreign powers attempting to conquer Afghanistan by force: It’s been one failure after another," said Ron Smith, Bucknell associate professor of international relations. "The British and the Soviets learned this the hard way. I was never convinced the U.S. invasion would end any more successfully. I think it could have been avoided by simply not invading. The past four presidents all had the opportunities to end the war and failed to do so, and the results are quite a bit worse than not getting involved in the first place."
Winston Ortiz, a veteran from Northumberland, served in the Army from 1982-2004. He was also a civilian contractor for the Department of Defense from 2005-2016, training coalition forces including those in Afghanistan
"We could have done this in the Obama years or the Trump years and the results would have been the same," he said. "It was a waste of money and the sacrifice of our soldiers. It’s very frustrating because it was a lot of money wasted, we were doing our best to train them. It’s frustrating that it was a failure."
“President Biden’s haphazard withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan demonstrates to the American people, our allies, and our adversaries that this decision was made hastily and without a clear plan," U.S. Rep Keller said. “Now is not the time for President Biden to make excuses. This administration must focus on safely evacuating remaining Americans and our allies from the country and develop a plan to triage the national security threat that this shift in power will pose to the United States at home and abroad.
As soon as American troops began to withdraw from Afghanistan earlier this year, the Taliban began sweeping across the nation to take back control. The Afghan military, trained by the U.S. for two decades, crumbed. Ortiz said he saw it coming.
"It’s not a surprise to me when the American Army left because the Afghan army is not that professional and the government is corrupt so it didn't surprise me when the Taliban took over so easily," he said. "I’m a die-hard Republican but I can't blame our president, It was his good intentions to bring home the soldiers but the planning was wrong. It’s really up to the Afghan army and their president. We gave them an Air Force, artillery, plus the quality training."
The scenes playing out on televisions Monday, Smith said, were reminiscent of the evacuation of Saigon more than 45 years ago, something President Biden said earlier this year would not happen.
Smith said the entire U.S. intervention in Afghanistan has been misplaced.
"U.S. intervention in Afghanistan began with funding Islamic Fundamentalists called the Mujaheddin, including a gentleman by the name of Osama Bin Laden, in the 1970s as a way of dragging the Soviets into a quagmire," he said. " Many of these folks went on to become warlords, and then finally the Taliban. Many at the time predicted the folly of such policy. The U.S. again played the role of a foreign invader, and in the end, we could have saved so much life and so much treasure by avoiding the war in the first place. We did our troops no honor by sending them to wars that had no clear outcome or exit strategy. In the end, it’s Afghani civilians and our troops that have paid the ultimate cost, for a war that was completely avoidable."
The focus now must be to get everyone out safely, Sen. Bob Casey said.
“Now that the Taliban has entered Kabul and has taken control of the government, our allies and defenders of democracy in Afghanistan are in grave danger, particularly women’s rights activists and leaders," he said. "This is not the time for the usual Washington finger-pointing and pontificating; our immediate priority must be to safely evacuate the Americans, women leaders, activists and human rights defenders who are being targeted by the Taliban. Once we have secured a safe evacuation for as many of our allies as possible, Congress should conduct a full review of mistakes made in Afghanistan over the course of 20 years."