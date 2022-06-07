LEWISBURG — Bucknell Professor of English Elena Machado Sáez has published a number of essays on the work of Lin-Manuel Miranda, the critically-acclaimed actor, singer-songwriter, playwright and filmmaker who now is best known as the creator of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton.
Machado Sáez’s National Humanities Center (NHC) research project is entitled “Staging Activism in U.S. Latinx Theater.”
She is one of 33 leading humanities scholars from across the world who were chosen from among 592 applicants as NHC Fellows for the coming academic year.
They represent universities and colleges from 16 U.S. states as well as Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Africa.
The NHC Fellows receive additional support from the center, including a fellowship stipend, library services and a private office.