Growing up in England, Bucknell University Professor Katherine Faull would on occasion see Queen Elizabeth II at events or driving through London.
When Faull learned of the 96-year-old monarch’s passing Thursday after 70 years on the throne, her thoughts raced.
“Oh my gosh, what’s going to happen to our money, our stamps?” she said, noting that the queen’s face is imprinted on coins, stamps and passports issued to citizens in the United Kingdom and 14 other commonwealth realms, including Canada. “For many British people, she represented stability. I’m still trying to address the reality of having a king and not a queen.”
Faull, who bore one child in England before emigrating in 1983 to the U.S. where she had two more children, retains her British citizenship. Her three children are dual citizens.
She plans to watch from Lewisburg the news of the queen’s funeral and expects the outpouring of grief and remembrance to equal the public’s response to Princess Diana’s 1997 death in a Paris car crash.
“The death of a 96-year-old is to be expected, but no one has gone through the death of a monarch,” Faull said, adding that it has been a difficult time for her native country as it undergoes the turmoil of a new prime minister, new cabinet and economic challenges.
David Imhoof, professor and chairman of the History department at Susquehanna University, said the historical significance of Queen Elizabeth II’s seven-decade reign is unprecedented.
“She is the longest serving monarch in English history and worked with 15 different prime ministers. She and her family have weathered some terrific storms, much worse than this one,” he said of her death. “In many ways, she redefined what it meant to be a monarch in the 20th century. She had to, at once, figure out how to be a figurehead and, at the same time, also be an important member of the British government. That is no small feat.”
Imhoof doesn’t view the monarchy as more vulnerable now that the queen’s eldest son, Charles, has ascended to the throne.
“History tells us that the monarchy is always a little bit vulnerable when one monarch dies,” he said. “A few years ago, I would have said, yes, the monarchy may be outdated and vulnerable. However, I believe the British have come to terms with a new kind of monarchy — again, something that Queen Elizabeth II helped to do. I have heard less rumbling and grumbling about the monarchy lately and believe that it is very safe at this point. Britain is a democracy, and it would take Parliament, with a great deal of popular support, to end the monarchy. I’m not sure all British citizens love the monarchy, but I think many of them believe it is useful.”
Imhoof, who is in Italy for work-related reasons, said the response to Queen Elizabeth’s death there is similar to Americans’ view of her passing.
“They see her as a motherly, stable figure, who has helped their nation and been there for so long. Most Italians also think that monarchy is not the greatest system of government, but they appreciate that the queen has helped bring stability and played an important if minor role in European politics,” he said.
Faull doesn’t expect the British population will embrace King Charles and Camilla, queen consort, as warmly.
“I think the establishment of Britain has tried very hard to rehabilitate Charles, but I think, for the older generation who remembers Diana, there is still an awful lot of wariness. British are very traditional, conservative in many ways about familial relations. I don’t think Charles has a huge amount of respect,” she said, adding that he lacks the personality and popularity of his long-serving, dutiful mother.
“It will be really weird to say, ‘God save the king,’” said Faull.