LEWISBURG — Jackie Villadsen, a Bucknell professor of physics & astronomy, and her co-researchers have captured images in space that no one has seen before — a discovery they have documented in a research paper released by the scientific journal Nature, on Monday.
Villadsen is co-author of a new study documenting the discovery of a first radiation belt outside of our solar system, using a coordinated array of 39 telescopic satellite dishes across a distance from Hawaii to Germany to capture high-resolution images.
By combining radio dishes from across the world, she and one of her colleagues, co-author of the study, Melodie Kao, were able to photograph images in deep space — the source of radio waves.
“Our image is comparable to reading the top row of an eye chart in California while standing in Washington, D.C.," Villadsen said.
Previously, radiation belts — which play an important role in space exploration — were only known to exist around solar system planets, including Earth and Jupiter. This discovery shows that radiation belts can exist around planets, brown dwarfs and even stars.
Villadsen has long been fascinated by the cosmos, she said on Monday.
"My parents told me the first thing I wanted to learn how to spell was moon," she said. "I thought I was interested in biology for a long time. And then it was in a high school physics class when I was 17 that my interests in physics and astronomy ignited."
Villadson met Kao in graduate school, where Kao was specializing in "brown dwarfs," a celestial object intermediate in size between a giant planet and a small star, believed to emit mainly infrared radiation.
Brown dwarfs were first discovered in 1995. They are very faint, and hard to see. They are small. They don't glow as brightly as stars.
Kao studied brown dwarfs, whereas Villadsen studied "red dwarfs," which is a star that is smaller and cooler than the sun, "but is still very hot," she said.
Villodsen studied flares and magnetic processes on red dwarfs and radio waves that come from red dwarfs. Kao had the idea of looking at brown dwarfs with a high-resolution telescope to look for a radiation belt and see if that explains the radio waves coming from them.
"I was already interested in that question, so I teamed up with her as I had already done some of that high-resolution imaging," Villadsen said.
Kao, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California, Santa Cruz, is first author on the paper reported in Nature.
Kao said the discovery was a team effort, relying heavily on the observational expertise of co-first author Amy Mioduszewski at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO), as well as the multi-wavelength stellar flare expertise of Villadsen and Evgenya Shkolnik, a professor at Arizona State University’s School for Earth and Space Exploration.
"What I brought to the table was how the radio wave from stars behave," Villadsen said.
“We never knew for sure that they (radiation belts) could exist around things other than planets until this work,” Kao said. “Radiation belts had never before been seen outside of our solar system, but our work suggests that such phenomena might be more universal than we originally thought.”
“We’ve shown that the radio waves of this brown dwarf are acting like a planet,” Villadsen said.
Brown dwarfs are like the big siblings of exoplanets that are bigger and brighter, "which allows us to see them from the telescope," Villadsen said. For years it’s been a mystery why brown dwarfs can make bright radio waves.
This discovery will be used to help us understand extra-solar planets, Villadsen said.
"One use is to help us study smaller and smaller brown dwarfs until we can get to study planets in other solar systems," she said.
The team measured extremely high particle energies that underscore the danger of radiation belts, although this brown dwarf is too far away to be dangerous to Earth.
“If scientists eventually discover close-in exoplanets orbiting this brown dwarf, we know those planets experience a very harsh radiation environment,” noted Villadsen. “This is true in our own solar system as well."
NASA designs space missions to fly around Earth’s Van Allen radiation belts instead of through them, to limit human and instrument exposure to the intense radiation environment.”
The research was supported by NASA and the Heising-Simons Foundation.