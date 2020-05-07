LEWISBURG — Bucknell Chemistry professor Doug Collins, an indoor air quality researcher, has long enjoyed episodes of “Ask This Old House.” He recently reached out to the show via Twitter to say he’d like to see more episodes that include indoor air quality. Collins soon got an email from Ross Trethewey, home technology expert on the show, in response to his tweet.
Collins then found himself on a call with Tretheway, painter Mauro Henrique, and fellow air quality researcher Peter DeCarlo, an environmental health & engineering professor at Johns Hopkins whom Collins invited to join the call. The professors told them how to remove cigarette smell from a home. Their efforts inform an integral part of an episode that will first air today.
The advice Collins provided was aided, in part, by research he’s doing with Bucknell students on thirdhand cigarette smoke — the term for smoke stuck to surfaces that can lead to long-term exposure, unlike the more well-known secondhand smoke that dissipates more quickly with ventilation.
Their work analyzes the reactions that chemicals in thirdhand smoke create with the materials they cling to.