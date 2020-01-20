LEWISBURG — Bucknell University professor Judy Grisel, a noted addiction researcher and author, will participate in two panel discussions at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos, Switzerland, this week.
Grisel, a psychology and neuroscience professor, will participate in a panel titled "The Science of Addiction" at 4:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) (10:30 a.m. Central European Time), and will join Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health in the panel "The Future of Pain Management" on Friday, according to Bucknell spokesman Mike Ferlazzo.
The Wednesday panel will be webcast live here. The link will go live when the session starts.
"I hope to get across how especially vulnerable the brain adolescents have and how much addiction begins to affect them at a time when their brain is undergoing all these changes," Grisel said in a telephone interview on Saturday.
She explained that one reason some drugs are addicting is the brain produces the opposite effect of the drug when it is without the drug.
"Without the drug, you feel terrible," Grisel said. "If the drug gives you energy, the brain produces lethargy."
She said that on the second panel, she will talk about suffering and pain.
"We as a world try to cope with a lot of things," she said. "With self-medicating, you are trying to help you survive, but you can't survive if you feel wasted all the time."
She said alcohol is included in those drugs on which people are addicted, and it kills more people than opiates.
"Six percent of the people who died today in the world died from drinking, way more than opiates," Grisel said.
She said less than 1 percent of those who die each day die from opiates.
The video of the Wednesday panel discussion will be available on Bucknell's event website for people to stream at a later date.
"Grisel wove her addiction research with her own experience into her first book, 'Never Enough: The Neuroscience and Experience of Addiction,'" according to Bucknell. "A new report on analysis of death certificates by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism found that the number of women drinking dangerous amounts of alcohol is rising sharply in the United States. Grisel and her research team published a study in February 2018 finding that gender and the biology of the brain may make some women more likely to reach for a drink when they feel stressed out, increasing the likelihood of alcohol dependence."
The forum, which concludes on Friday, is a gathering of political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas, according to the Bucknell release. U.S. President Donald Trump and other world leaders are among those attending the forum.