The nationwide fascination caused by reported murder hornets being spotted in the Pacific Northwest caused Bucknell University professor Elizabeth Capaldi’s phone to buzz.
Capaldi is an associate professor of biology and animal behavior who specializes in the link between insect behavior and brain structure. Specifically, she studies honey bees.
For weeks after the Asian giant hornets were spotted, Pennsylvanians sent photos suspecting the hornets were in their backyards.
Capaldi told the callers the photos they were sending were of European giant hornets. She said that species has been living in the Northeastern U.S. since the early 1900s.
“People who haven’t paid attention to anything entomological before are now noticing any large yellow jackets because of the ‘murder hornets’ news coverage,” Capaldi said. “Unfortunately, that’s taking advantage of people’s fears (because of the frightening nickname). For one of the few times during the pandemic, people are paying attention to something other than the virus.”
According to a news release from Bucknell, the insects are similar in color to Asian hornets, invasive and large — a little more than half the size of the murder hornets, which can grow up to two inches. They come into contact with humans when they scrape wooden houses or decks to collect wood pulp for their nests.
Capaldi said another summer species, Eastern cicada killer wasps, which can grow to two inches and have been in Pennsylvania for centuries, will lead to more calls next month.
“The biggest wasp in our area is the cicada killer. It’s big and also black and yellow, similar to the Asian giant hornet,” said Capaldi, co-author “Why do Bees Buzz? Fascinating Answers to Questions about Bees.” “It only flies for two to three weeks in August, and only comes out when the cicadas appear.”
According to Capaldi, cicada killers paralyze cicadas with their sting, and carry them back to their underground nests. Once there, the wasps lay their eggs on top of the cicadas, which will serve as fresh food for the new grubs, she said.
“They are highly unlikely to sting a person, even when in the vicinity of their underground nests,” Capaldi said. “They are solitary nesters, but individual wasps do tend to clump together, sometimes in garden beds or grassy lawns.”
As for the Asian giant hornet, don’t expect to see murder hornets in these parts anytime soon, according to Capaldi.
Capaldi suggests Pennsylvanians look for spotted lanternflies instead, which can cause severe damage to trees and crops. In their adult stage, the lanternflies look similar to a butterfly or moth with black spots on gray and red wings which also have a white strip, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
The state agency, on its website, instructs residents to report any sightings of the bug to 1-888-4BADFLY and to “Kill it! Squash it, smash it … just get rid of it. In the fall, these bugs will lay egg masses with 30-50 eggs each. These are called bad bugs for a reason, don’t let them take over your county next.”
An invasive species native to China, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, the lanternfly was first found in Pennsylvania in 2014 and has spread to 26 counties, including Northumberland County and several counties neighboring the Valley, according to the department.
Counties with confirmed sightings, like Northumberland, are under quarantine. Businesses that move vehicles or products into and out of the counties must have a specific permit and are not allowed to move some items, like mulch, tree stumps, construction waste or outdoor household articles like grills and lawn tractors.
Helping to stop their spread would be a more important action than worrying about murder hornets, Capaldi said.
“They will create devastation for agriculture,” she said. “There are already invasive animals in our midst and there are insects we should be informed about and interested in before we focus on frightening hornets from the other coast.”