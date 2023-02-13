LEWISBURG — A professor from Bucknell University is the recipient of a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Wild Resource Conservation Program grant.
Botantist Chris Martine, the David Burpee Professor of Plant Genetics and Research, was approved for $42,487 for the “Population Genomics and Vulnerability Assessment of an Appalachian Endemic Plan. The project is a study of bog Jacob’s ladder, plant species of concern, using a combination of traditional field-based assessments, population genetics methods and climate modeling.
DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced the project as one of eight in Pennsylvania to receive a combined $290,734 in program funds. The projects are aimed at protecting Pennsylvania’s native biodiversity.
“These projects play an important role in ongoing conservation work to protect vulnerable wildlife species that are affected by climate change, human impacts and other threats,” Dunn said. “As the state agency responsible for stewardship of our natural resources, DCNR supports projects of these types to protect and preserve our native wildlife resources for future generations.”
Overseen by DCNR, the program safeguards Pennsylvania’s non-game animals, native plants and their habitat. Grants are awarded in three areas: species surveys, conservation and management.