A Bucknell professor and a university researcher are part of an international research team that discovered a new, low-mass binary planetary system located 450 light years from Earth.
Working with researchers from the Center for Space and Habitability and NCCR PlanetS at the University of Bern in Switzerland, Bucknell physics and astronomy professor Katelyn Allers and postdoctoral researcher Blake Pantoja released a study recently in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
Allers said the group missed the system during its initial research from data compiled from time with NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.
"When we pulled the data, we didn't see it at first," Allers said, noting Hubble's resolution is 600 times greater than the human eye. "There is such a wide separation between the masses. The images are fantastic."
The discovery of the system — named Oph 98 — is an example of binary system created right after birth, she said. In the paper, the researchers were surprised that Oph 98 A and B are orbiting each other from such a large distance — about 200 times the distance between the Earth and the sun.
"Brown dwarves are kind of a little bit star-like, a little bit planet-like," said Pantoja, who graduated from the University of Louisville and is a Lousville native. "We often go back through the data and reanalyze it. We were doing some various bits and we were like, 'Oh, wow. That is very interesting. We don't see many objects like this.'"
Allers was the principal investigator on a 2013 grant proposal to obtain both observing time on the Hubble and research funding from NASA. That proposal required an outline of all of the technical specifications for the use of Hubble in the project. The researchers were granted 30 orbits and all of the data for Oph 98 was obtained during a single orbit.
Allers said Hubble orbits the Earth every 97 minutes. It can’t remain continuously fixed on a specific object in space.
“You can observe it for multiple hours, but you’ll always lose the object due to gaps when the Earth blocks the object from Hubble’s view during the orbit,” she said.
"We know they are connected because they are moving in the same direction," Pantoja said. "Over time, we could measure if one would get left behind. They are orbiting each other."
Allers called the masses, around 2 million years old, babies. Unfortunately, she said, the gravitational force between the masses is very low, they will eventually be "ripped apart."
Still, Pantoja said, “It’s rare that we’re able to see a binary set of objects, and especially ones at planetary masses, right at the time of their formation. This system is only a few million years in the making and so it has not had a lot of time to form into what they are as we see right now. It really can make for a benchmark on our understanding of the formation of brown dwarfs and those in binary pairings.”