LEWISBURG — As the Russian assault on Ukraine rages on, Bucknell University social sciences librarian Carrie Pirmann joins an international effort of approximately 1,300 archivists racing to back up Ukraine’s digital archives through the Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO) project.
SUCHO's website describes the project as a group of more than 1,300 cultural heritage professionals — librarians, archivists, researchers and programmers — working to identify and archive at-risk sites, digital content and data in Ukrainian cultural heritage institutions while the country is under attack by Russian forces. According to the website, more than 30 terabytes of scanned documents, artworks and other digital material has been saved from websites of Ukrainian museums, libraries and archives.
According to Pirmann, a lot of websites that have been archived are related to history, archival efforts, museums, and other historical institutions.
Pirmann said a priority has been placed on places that have digital information that has been damaged by fire or other events tied to the war in Ukraine. By saving the digital record, the hope is to save the material as much as possible. The focus has been on the preservation of Ukraine’s cultural heritage that potentially could be obliterated by Russians.
“There’s some sort of history and memory there if we can save the website,” Pitman said.
Pirmann said she grew up in Boyertown, Pa., which has a “sister city” in Bohodukhiv, Eastern Ukraine. She was exposed to Ukrainian culture through exchange teachers and students while she grew up.
“So there’s a little bit of a connection,” said Pirmann.
She said the international organization is starting to connect with cultural heritage professionals with hopes to work with other organizations supporting their efforts.
Pirmann said a huge volunteer network exists, assisting in these efforts.
“I know they're working on a lot of different things. We have saved a huge number of sites and data,” she said.
She said professionals carved out time in their jobs to do this work. Some people involved speak many languages.
“I rely a lot on Google Translator a lot. There are many people involved of different skill sets,” according to Pirmann.
Pirmann said it is a very dynamic community.
Pirman said she sees preserving the digital archives and digital collections as something the library community should be concerned about and acting upon.
If digital materials are hosted in Ukraine or in other places where servers could be destroyed, she said, there may be no way to ever get those digital artifacts back.
Pirmann has primarily been using her own laptop to work on the project in evenings and on weekends.
She estimates putting in between 15 and 20 hours a week, focusing on both archiving websites and locating sites that need to be archived. She’s part of the group using an open-source program called Browsertrix Crawler, which captures all of the contents of a website and stores it in a file that can be loaded from anywhere with an internet connection.
“Even though we’re all spread out, people care about this kind of work.”
Pirmann has been working on the project for about seven weeks and as of April 15 estimates that she’s archived about 175 sites through Browsertrix, and identified between 600 to 700 sites that needed to be archived. She calls the situation extremely urgent.
“Each day, Ukrainian libraries, museums, archives and other cultural heritage sites are being damaged or at risk of being damaged,” she said. “Not only are physical sites at risk, but the websites of so many institutions and organizations are at risk, especially if they are hosted in Ukraine. The SUCHO team is focused broadly on saving anything web-based that we can identify that focuses on some aspect of Ukrainian cultural heritage.”
According to Pirmann, if a website is related to Ukrainian history and culture, the SUCHO volunteers will save it. The sites range from the massive, such as the State Archival Service of Ukraine, to small public libraries and village museums.
“My sense is that a lot of the volunteers, such as myself, focus on one or two areas of the project, often those that align with our areas of professional expertise,” she said.
“Everyone is so generous with their time and expertise, and we are constantly brainstorming ideas and helping each other with questions via a very active Slack channel.”