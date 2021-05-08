LEWISBURG — Bucknell Freeman College of Management Professor Thiago Serra, analytics and operations management, received a $174,847 National Science Foundation grant for a two-year study aimed to make neural networks smaller without affecting their performance.
Four undergraduate students will collaborate with Serra to develop exact neural network compression algorithms to effectively reduce their size and make them more widely available on conventional devices. Serra also anticipates addressing how to overcome the inherent biases found in machine learning models.
The grant funding will cover summer housing and a stipend for the four students to work full-time in the summers and part-time during the academic year, beginning this summer. The funds will also be used to purchase more machines for Bucknell’s High Performance Research Computing Network, named BisonNet, as well as sponsoring Bucknell students to present their findings at academic conferences.