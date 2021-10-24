BEAVER SPRINGS — The Merrill Linn Conservancy, in partnership with the Bucknell University Geology Department, held its third annual Community Fossil Dig on Sunday at Spring Township municipal grounds.
Bucknell professors and students led the dig, helping identify fossils and explain the display of fossils that may be found at the site.
Jeffrey Trop, a geology and environmental geosciences professor at Bucknell University, said that the students learned about the fossils earlier this semester and further prepared by visiting a similar site to get hands-on experience before this event.
“We wanted to reach communities in western Snyder County and in western Union County,” said Trop, who also serves as a board member of the Merrill Linn Conservancy.
“We hadn’t had an activity out here for the Conservancy in quite some time. So about four years ago, we led the first event on this particular site.”
Geoff Goodenow, director for the Merrill Linn Conservancy, said that the Conservancy was looking to create resonating events to inspire people to help preserve nature and natural resources in the Valley.
Goodenow hopes to grow the membership for the Conservancy. Anyone interested can find more information on their website.
Students Leo Kuyl and George Rump, both third-year geology majors at Bucknell, weren’t too worried about their grades but hoped that everyone could find a fossil, especially all of the kids searching.
Justin Bradley, a resident of York, drove about an hour and a half with his girlfriend and his kids to find some fossils. They had some luck in the beginning, finding some shells and leaf fossils right away.
“We’ve been up in this area looking for fossils before but not in this specific site,” said Bradley. “This was just something to do.”
Heather Morgan and her family, from Lewistown, weren’t so lucky.
They only found broken or smaller fossils while digging through the stone.
“[We wanted to] learn about different fossils and how to look for them,” said Morgan.
Trop said this event has been successful in the past and that he wants everyone to learn something while they dig.
“I hope they have a deeper appreciation for what’s covered by some of the vegetation and some of the soil,” said Trop.
“There is amazingly rich paleontology in the bedrock underneath the soil and plants, and more than anything, that folks are able to safely get outside, get a deeper appreciation for nature,” the geology professor said.
“That’s our main goal.”