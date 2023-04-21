LEWISBURG — Thirty-one student research projects to advance manufacturing innovation in Pennsylvania received a combined $2.1 million in grants.
To receive the awards through the Manufacturing PA initiative, colleges must partner with a local manufacturer, according to a press release from the state Department of Community and Economic Development. Bucknell is among the 19 schools with qualifying projects that can receive between $25,000 and $70,000.
Gov. Josh Shapiro's budget plan includes an additional $1 million that would allow 14 more manufacturer-college partnerships through the program.
“The Shapiro administration understands the importance of investing in Pennsylvania manufacturing to help spur the economy and generate continued growth and innovation,” said Acting Secretary Siger. “The work of the students and companies honored today is impressive and is a great indication of the future success of this historic and vital industry in the commonwealth.”
— The Daily Item