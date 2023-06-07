LEWISBURG — The Bucknell University Department of Public Safety and local allied first responder agencies will participate in an active shooter drill on the first floor of the Kenneth Langone Athletics & Recreation Center (KLARC) today.
The purpose of this exercise is to engage in realistic training to ensure the most efficient and effective response in the event of a mass casualty incident.
“While we hope there is never a violent critical incident at Bucknell, we must still train to prepare and respond,” said Anthony Morgan, chief of public safety.
The drill will run from 9 a.m. until noon today. The U-drive in front of the KLARC will be closed for this event, and there will be an increased police presence in the area as part of the drill. KLARC facilities will not be available for use during this time.