A female student at Bucknell University reported two men attempted to abduct her early Saturday, according to an alert by the school’s Department of Public Safety.
According to the Timely Notification Bulletin issued by Public Safety, the student reported she broke free from a passenger in a dark-colored SUV as he attempted to force her into the vehicle at about 2 a.m. in the Lower Harris parking lot near Saint George Street. The incident was reported about 3 a.m.
Mike Ferlazzo, director of media relations, said the alleged incident occurred off-campus and was being investigated by Buffalo Valley Regional Police. Information from the department wasn’t available Saturday.
According to Public Safety’s report, one of the vehicle passenger was described as a bald, middle-aged male. There is currently no description for the driver.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Public Safety at 570-577-3333. Students are advised to avoid walking alone at night and to report suspicious activity. Buffalo Valley Regional Police can be contacted at 570-524-4302.
“Until the investigation has been concluded it can be assumed that conditions continue to exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the community. It is the duty of the institution to warn of possible ‘dangerous conditions’ on its property; an ‘affirmative duty’ exists to warn of possible danger at the hands of some third party,” Public Safety’s report states.