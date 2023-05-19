LEWISBURG — Bucknell ranks 18th among private colleges nationally for accounting salaries, according to a ranking compiled by the Burning Glass Institute, a nonprofit that researches employment trends, published recently in The Wall Street Journal. A Bucknell-educated accountant, with an average salary of $77,736 over the first 10 years of his or her career, earns about $10,000 more per year than the median graduate working in accounting, who had an average annual salary of $67,717.
“We have a program that prepares accounting graduates well to enter the profession with the knowledge and course requirements to pass the CPA exam and excel in the field, said Cindy Guthrie, interim dean of the Freeman College of Management. “One of the most important things to students is the quality of the education that they’ll receive, and whether their degree will translate into meaningful post-graduate employment. Our accounting graduates are not only being employed, but also receiving exceptional compensation.”
— RICK DANDES