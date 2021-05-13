LEWISBURG — In-person commencement wasn’t in the cards for Bucknell University in 2020. Pandemic precautions moved the university to push commencement from May into July, and then it was pushed online altogether.
The pomp and circumstance return in 2021 to an in-person format on May 23, albeit a modified version.
Instead of the traditional site of Malesardi Quadrangle, commencement will be at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium. Three separate ceremonies are planned: 8:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 5:30 p.m. They’re organized by college and major.
“This is the first time since I’ve been here that it’s been anywhere other than the quad” or the field house in the event of rain, said Robert Midkiff, vice president for strategic initiatives, who’s worked at Bucknell for 34 years.
Traditional ceremonies see 8,000 to 10,000 people in attendance including an entire graduating class, Midkiff said. Dana Mims, executive director of the events management office, estimated about 1,700 people will attend each of the ceremonies.
Commencement speaker Audra Wilson, student speaker Ruby Lee and Artemisia Ashton, who will sing the national anthem, will appear at all three ceremonies. Each ceremony will be livestreamed at bucknell.edu/commencement and facebook.com/BucknellU.
Graduates are allowed four guests each, up from two guests after crowd restrictions were eased by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration. Everyone in attendance must wear masks. They must sit together in “pods” and maintain social distance from other guests.
“It’s nothing different from what people have been experiencing,” Mims said of requirements like masking and social distancing.
Graduates will hear their names called and they’ll get to cross the stage in cap and gown. They’ll receive tubes with a letter of congratulations inside; diplomas will be mailed in June. Handshakes are a no-go, though, according to Midkiff.
While there will be no procession into the stadium, they will recess out of the stadium and through the Christy Mathewson Gates — a longstanding tradition.
Lee is a first-generation Korean American. She belongs to the university’s GenFirst program. Lee will graduate with a degree in business administration from the Freeman College of Management. She was chosen among other student applicants to serve as Student Commencement Speaker. Her parents will get to watch it live and in-person.
“My parents both have not been to Bucknell,” Lee said. “I made them promise when I was leaving Los Angeles (her hometown) that they would make it to commencement.”
“To have them come and meet the people who have been in my life the last four years is very important to me. I’m very excited to have this in-person,” Lee said.
Madison Scopano graduates from Bucknell in 2022. She currently serves as president of Bucknell Student Government. Scopano called it a privilege to receive an education on campus and she’s thankful the senior class will have an in-person graduation.
Scopano said she’s relying on vaccinations against COVID-19 to help reach herd immunity and perhaps reach a true return to what had been the normal in-person experience at Bucknell. The university announced Thursday that all students attending the fall 2021 semester must be vaccinated by Aug. 1.
“If we’re able to conduct this in-person, having guests and visitors come to campus, at least for the fall we may have the capacity to maybe be fully in-person,” Scopano said.
Bucknell graduates from July and December 2020 were welcomed to register and attend commencement. A formal celebration of the entire Class of 2020 is pending with Midkiff saying it’s likely in 2022 to be tied either homecoming or a reunion.