Bucknell University graduate Michael Pascucci pledged more than $40 million to the university, the largest one-time commitment in the school's history.
Most of the funding — $30 million — will support unrestricted financial aid endowment through the Pascucci Family Scholarship. Approximately $10 million will go toward improvements in and around Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.
“The extraordinary generosity of Michael Pascucci will have a permanent impact on our University’s most imperative calling — ensuring that the power and opportunity of a Bucknell education is accessible,” university president John Bravman said of the gift. “Many future generations of Bucknellians to come will owe a deep gratitude and appreciation for the generosity of Michael, his family and the Pascucci Family Foundation. On their behalf, we extend a heartfelt thank-you.”
Pascucci, a 1958 BU graduate, says his commitment is about offering the students of tomorrow the same kinds of life-changing opportunities that opened up the world for him.
His major in finance at Bucknell gave Pascucci his start in the finance industry, which he began while pursuing an MBA in the evenings. His career progressed through a string of successful ventures, including one of the nation’s largest independent automobile leasing and finance companies, the private investment company Duck Pond Associates and the Sebonack Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., which he developed and still owns today. He also founded a television station, WLNY, which he said was a passion born out of a course in television, radio and film at Bucknell.
Pascucci was the first member of his immediate family to attend college. His father, whose education stopped at grade school, and high school educated mother worked hard to ensure he had access to quality schooling, a release from the university said.
“I feel that life is up to the individual, that what you do with your own life is your choice,” Pascucci says. “But everyone doesn’t get the same chances or have the opportunity to do their best. If the only reason some students can't go to Bucknell is because of finances, then I want to help them have a chance. What they do at Bucknell is strictly up to them, but I want them to get that shot.”