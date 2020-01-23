LEWISBURG — Bucknell University earned a STARS Gold rating from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education in recognition of the university’s sustainability achievements.
STARS, the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System, measures and encourages sustainability in all aspects of higher education.
The University improved its rating from Silver in 2014 to Gold this year. Bucknell’s STARS report is publicly available online at https://reports.aashe.org/institutions/bucknell-university-pa/report/2019-09-23/.
Recent advancements that helped propel Bucknell to STARS Gold include an aggressive energy management program utilizing an ongoing commissioning program, receiving PEER (Performance Excellence in Electricity Renewal) certification for the electrical distribution system, and significant curricular and co-curricular sustainability programming.
With more than 800 participants in 30 countries, the STARS program is the most widely recognized framework in the world for publicly reporting comprehensive information related to a college or university’s sustainability performance.