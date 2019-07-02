Bucknell University is one of nearly 30 universities across the country that require that incoming students are vaccinated against meningitis B. Several colleges just made the meningitis B vaccination mandatory for the first time this year.
There were 11 11 confirmed cases of meningitis B at universities across the country during the 2018-19 school year, including a death at a Florida Community College. Meningitis B has been responsible for 100 percent of all meningococcal outbreaks on college campuses in the U.S. since 2011.
Students have long received the meningococcal conjugate vaccination which covers strains A, C, W and Y, but this ultimately leaves them unprotected from the B strain of meningitis.
Research shows universities can be breeding grounds for infectious diseases, including meningitis B, according to release from Bucknell. The typical environment that comes with co-ed life — living in close quarters, sharing drinks and utensils, kissing, coughing — are just a few ways meningitis B can be spread, placing university students at a heightened risk for contracting the debilitating and sometimes fatal illness.
“We have an opportunity at the university level to ensure the best health of our students while they are on our campus and under our care,” said Dr. Maria Fletcher, MD, Physician Health Services at Butler University. “To see the needless suffering around the country with the measles resurgence, and knowing we now have protection for meningitis B when we didn’t before, we wanted to do all we could to protect our students from this rare but often fatal and debilitating disease. No university wants to host the next outbreak – especially when it could have been prevented.”
Colleges who now require the meningitis B vaccine for all incoming students:
- Aquinas College
- Ball State University
- Bucknell University
- Butler University
- California University of Pennsylvania
- Daemen College
- Earlham College
- Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
- Indiana State University
- Indiana University Purdue University
- Lehigh University
- Morrisville State College
- New England College
- Oregon State University
- Manhattan College
- Marian University
- Purdue University
- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
- San Diego State University
- Smith College
- St. Ambrose University
- St. Mary of the Woods College
- University of Evansville