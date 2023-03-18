Jai Kim, of Lewisburg, has not allowed his age to slow him down since retiring from Bucknell in 2009.
In his 56 years at the university, Kim studied historic bridges. Today, as he approaches 89 years old, Kim continues to assist in metal truss bridge preservation.
At his age, Kim said he has realized just how important it is to stay active.
“I do tai chi and yoga and typically walk between 10,000 and 13,000 steps every day,” he said. “I want old folks like me to get involved in something they love and stay active and healthy.”
During his time at Bucknell as a civil engineering professor, Kim researched, studied and consulted on historic metal truss bridges. He was inspired to find a solution that would not only preserve, but also modernize the structures, he said.
“If these bridges remain as they are, they will collapse under the weight. Many people want the bridges replaced,” Kim said. “We want them to be preserved for future generations and to carry modern truckloads safely.”
There are several reasons to preserve the bridges rather than build new ones, according to Kim.
“Bridges are invaluable time capsules encompassing historic information about the communities they inhabit,” he said. “Historic bridges are the single most visible icon of civil engineering art and highways.”
Kim works with his son, Robert Kim, a civil engineer who studied at Penn State and Carnegie Mellon, to rehabilitate bridges using their patented method — superimposing supporting steel arches on existing trusses.
“In comparison to constructing a new bridge, preserving historic metal truss bridges and rehabilitating for modern traffic loads are more environmentally friendly and economical with a short construction time while traffic can be allowed intermittently,” Kim said.
The cost of Kim’s method is about 30 percent of the cost of constructing a new bridge, he said. The method takes only one year and conserves the surrounding environment that new construction would likely tear up.
The substantial task of preserving a metal truss bridge cannot be completed by Kim and son, alone, he said. They work with essential engineers and volunteers local to the projects.
Kim explained that the preservation process takes time because it often faces opposition. Kim and his son have served as consultants for the Maclay Bridge Alliance in Montana since 2016. The Maclay Bridge, located in Missoula, MT, is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
“Approval for the Maclay bridge is still pending for safety reasons because most bridges are one lane. They want to replace these bridges with new two-lane bridges,” Kim said. “But the local folks are not giving up easily, they are working with congressmen and lawyers.”
The duo is currently working on projects in Montana and Hawaii and recently did work in Maryland and Kentucky. Their mission is to help community members who want to preserve their area’s history.
“We are not really interested in gaining financially,” Kim said. “We just want to help local folks who want to preserve.”
Kim does not plan to slow down any time soon and wanted to encourage locals his age to keep moving.
“I really want to give people some encouragement,” he said. “You cannot just stay dormant. It’s important to be active.”