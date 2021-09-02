LEWISBURG — A spokesperson for Bucknell University said indoor student events like concerts are under review after a weekend show saw hundreds of students unmasked in violation of university policy.
Bucknell’s updated COVID-19 policies require everyone to wear a mask indoors on campus. While 97.3 percent of the university’s some-3,800 students are vaccinated against the disease — a requirement to attend Bucknell, with exemptions — the masking policy applies to both the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
An on-campus concert last weekend at the Gerhard Fieldhouse, originally set as an outdoor show, attracted up to 1,000 students.
Mike Ferlazzo, Bucknell’s director of media relations, said masks were provided to every student who arrived without one of their own. Students were directed to keep their masks on during the concert, however, photos from the event show the majority in that moment weren’t wearing masks.
“Unfortunately, like every other organization in the U.S., enforcing masking policies for large groups is extremely challenging. Based on attendees' behavior at this indoor event, the status of future indoor student events is being evaluated,” Ferlazzo said.