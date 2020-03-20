Pennsylvania is among 30 states approved by the Small Business Administration (SBA) for emergency loans for small business owners. Parts of other states also are approved.
According to SBA, Economic Injury Disaster Loans totaling up to $2 million can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills. Small businesses without credit are available to borrow at 3.75 percent; 2.75 percent for nonprofits. Businesses with credit available are ineligible.
“SBA offers loans with long-term repayments in order to keep payments affordable, up to a maximum of 30 years. Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, based upon each borrower’s ability to repay,” the Wolf Administration wrote in announcing loan availability.
Small business owners in the Valley already began reaching out this week to Bucknell University Small Business Development Center (SBDC) about the loans.
SBDC employees can assist in filling out the disaster loan application, according to Steve Stumbris, director of the Bucknell SBDC. Call 570-577-1249 or email sbdc@bucknell.edu for information. In-person access to the offices is currently restricted.
According to Stumbris, collateral isn’t necessary for the first $25,000 loaned through the program.
“There is right now a huge rush,” Stumbris said of disaster loan activity nationally. “The SBA is ramping up their ability to process these very quickly.”
Stumbris said a free webinar beginning at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday could be helpful for small business owners. Visit https://pasbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/26677.
Businesses may obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the hearing impaired), or by e-mailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
Loan applications can also be downloaded at www.sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Completed applications should be returned to the local DLOC or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The deadline to return economic injury disaster loan applications is Dec. 21, 2020.