Bucknell University plans three in-person graduation ceremonies to be held at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium on May 23.
According to a release from the university, the ceremonies will be spaced throughout the day at the stadium, which offers more space for physical distancing than the University’s traditional Malesardi Quadrangle graduation site.
“I am pleased to announce that Bucknell will host an in-person Commencement, with several accommodations to help promote health and safety as the pandemic continues,” President John Bravman wrote in an email to the campus community. “This decision was reached after careful review of state and CDC guidelines and consideration of several event format options.”
In his message announcing the graduation plans, Bravman reminded students "that the University’s ability to host Commencement in person is contingent on several factors, including local and state guidelines and the continued mitigation of the spread of COVID-19 within the Bucknell community." Bravman urged students to “stay vigilant about preventing the transmission of the virus during your final weeks on campus so that we can safely gather with your families to honor this very special milestone.”
The ceremonies will be conducted in accordance with Bucknell's current health protocols as well as state and local travel and gathering policies. Each student may invite two guests, who will be seated together and required to abide by safety protocols, including wearing masks at all times. Based on the number of RSVPs received by the April 15 registration deadline, as well as CDC and state guidelines at that time, students may be able to request additional tickets.
The ceremony will be live-streamed.
“The University is fully committed to providing you with a memorable celebration of your achievement,” Bravman wrote. “By drawing upon the same resilience, resourcefulness and flexibility that have gotten us through the past year, I am confident that together we will accomplish this goal.”
Bucknell graduate Audra Wilson, president and chief executive officer of the Shriver Center on Poverty Law, will be Bucknell’s 2021 Commencement speaker.
Last week, Susquehanna University announced it would also hold three separate ceremonies for the graduating class of 2021, along with a ceremony the following weekend for members of the class of 2020.