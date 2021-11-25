When Kelly Karpovich and 15 of her friends in Bucknell University’s a cappella group took the stage on Saturday, it was just like they’d all done numerous times before.
Except it was totally different, too. The bright lights of New York City’s Radio City Music Hall will do that to even the most seasoned performers.
Beyond Unison, Bucknell’s 16-person vocal group, was selected to perform a live, five-minute set ahead of arguably Radio City’s most famous event: “Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes.”
On Nov. 20, the group lived out a dream many performers never get to fill. After nearly 10 hours of intense rehearsal over the last two weeks following their Nov. 6 fall concert, the group performed a five-minute Christmas medley arranged by Jason Brauer, a composition major at Vanderbilt University and high school friend of Karpovich, president and treasurer of Beyond Unison.
“Growing up, I performed on many stages in dances, voice recitals, and musicals so I had an understanding of how I handled nerves. However this time was different mostly because this was the biggest and most well-known stage I’ve ever stepped foot on,” Karpovich said. “Once we got up there, I know for myself and several of the other members, you almost black out for the performance itself, and it’s over so quickly. In the moment, I was just trying to connect with the other people in my group and make the best memory we possibly could.”
Karpovich said a manager for Madison Square Garden reached out to Bucknell a year ago. The manager, Jennifer Kurowski, asked for a video and a picture of the outfits they planned on performing in.
There was also a minimum ticket requirement of 50, which wasn’t an issue she said since everybody’s family wanted to go.
While their performance went well, the cavernous venue presented some acoustic challenges to the performers, particularly after rehearsing in a more intimate, acoustically sound setting backstage.
“What’s interesting is they gave us a little room before the show which had the best acoustics I’ve ever heard in my life. So we sounded amazing as we were practicing,” said Tom McKillop, a history and music major who is the group’s conductor and music director. “And then we got on the stage, the sound was empty and it was like all of the sound disappeared. So when you’re singing with the group, you can’t hear a single thing that’s happening other than yourself and the person next to you.
Since McKillop is from nearby Westchester, N.Y., group members followed him to his home after classes last Friday to spend the night. They took the train into New York City the following day and then left for the Thanksgiving break with their families following the performance.
Karpovich said the group rehearses about five hours a week and spent between 15 and 20 hours rehearsing the Radio City set. That “does not include any individual practice that was needed to catch up or memorize the piece,” she said.
Still, even with so much rehearsal, the moment was a bit overwhelming.
“Getting to perform on stage, for me, as I was singing and looked out into the audience, I thought, ‘Holy crap, this is where so many stars have stood,’” McKillops says. “It’s definitely a different feeling than when we have our regular concert in Bucknell Hall. That’s a little audience, and to look out and see thousands of people, that was definitely an experience that a lot of people won’t have.”
“Even though I have had bigger performances in my life, this was undoubtedly the biggest stage and I am very grateful to be able to say that I not only performed there but was the one that was able to organize such an event for my group that I love,” Karpovich said.