HARRISBURG — Bucknell University and the Snyder County Conservation District received a combined $8,298 in funding toward improving water quality and climate change resiliency in their communities.
The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Monday awarded more than $1 million in Environmental Education Grants to 73 projects that will engage youth and adults in improving water quality and climate change resiliency in their communities. Fifty-five projects will serve environmental justice communities.
Bucknell University in Lewisburg received $5,000 to pilot a Resiliency Workshop series in key places around Shamokin. Experts will share information with residents on topics such as food waste, native plants, energy efficiency, water quality and alternative forms of energy. A fun activity will be developed to foster community engagement.
Snyder County Conservation District received $3,298 to host two rain barrel workshops for residents and business owners of Snyder County who are interested in learning about storm water management. Each participant will receive one complete rain barrel and rain gutter garden for installation at their property.